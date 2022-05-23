RB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.