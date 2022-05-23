Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quebecor (QBR.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quebecor (TSE: QBR.B):

5/13/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

5/13/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

5/9/2022 – Quebecor was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Quebecor was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$28.15. 779,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. Quebecor, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.03 and a 1-year high of C$33.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.49.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

