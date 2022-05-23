RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00356908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

