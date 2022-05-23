Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 23rd (ABBV, ACU, AKBA, AMGN, APLD, AYX, CETX, CMPX, CRGE, CRNCY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 23rd:

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). SVB Leerink LLC issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL). They issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). SVB Leerink LLC issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY). They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS). SVB Leerink LLC issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). They issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

