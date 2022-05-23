RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,539. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.68.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

