Rivulet Capital LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 2.1% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 928,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

