Rivulet Capital LLC Purchases 131,800 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 8.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $176,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. 1,566,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

