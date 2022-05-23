Robert W. Baird Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

DT opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

