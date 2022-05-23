Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 350 at Credit Suisse Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.40.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Roche by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

