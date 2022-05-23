Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,624 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,917. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

