Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 59,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 22,411,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,964,375. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

