Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 255,655 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,655 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $285,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,942. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

