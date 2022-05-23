Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 50,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $91,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.72. 10,157,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

