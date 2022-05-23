Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $85.42 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.61. 4,935,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

