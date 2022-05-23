Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,009 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

