Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 50,640 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $121,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

