Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,392 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.67 on Monday, reaching $406.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

