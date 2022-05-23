Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $12.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,035. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 432,000 shares of company stock worth $3,937,817 in the last 90 days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

