Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 40,000 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.92. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,868. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.