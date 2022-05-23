Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 40,000 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.92. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,868. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

