Rokos Capital Management LLP Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144,333 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,360,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 308,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.68. 85,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,553. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average of $353.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

