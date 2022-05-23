Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $404,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,604,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of IOT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 13,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,245. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Samsara Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.