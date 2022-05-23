Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $762,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. 11,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,895. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

