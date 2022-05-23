Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.15% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 622,010 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 595,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 583,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,002. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.55%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.96%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

