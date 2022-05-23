Rokos Capital Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Stevanato Group comprises 0.1% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STVN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($25.46).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.47 ($0.49) on Monday, hitting €16.78 ($17.48). 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($30.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

