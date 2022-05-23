Rotala (LON:ROL) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.22 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.96 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

In other news, insider Robert Dunn bought 53,500 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($17,147.44). Also, insider Graham Spooner bought 53,460 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,830.40 ($15,816.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 301,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,040.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

