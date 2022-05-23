Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 575

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.74) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 595.90 ($7.35).
Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 315.40 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57).
About Royal Mail (Get Rating)
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
