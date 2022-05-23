Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

Rubic (RBC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Rubic has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $424,783.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 680% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00513352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00034493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,571.77 or 1.49419023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.