Safex Cash Hits Market Cap of $2.45 Million (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $4,186.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 144.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Cash Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 157,886,038 coins and its circulating supply is 152,886,038 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io . Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex

Buying and Selling Safex Cash

