Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Rokos Capital Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Rokos Capital Management LLP decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 3.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.44. 113,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

