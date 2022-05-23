Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCHN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $992.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

