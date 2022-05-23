Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 84,463 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.50% of TransUnion worth $112,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

