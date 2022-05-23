Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.78% of Western Union worth $127,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,062. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.