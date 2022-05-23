Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $108,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $262.75. 10,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

