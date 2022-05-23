Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortive were worth $133,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,080,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. 27,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,521. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

