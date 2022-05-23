Schroder Investment Management Group Has $203.48 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.38% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $203,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,589,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

