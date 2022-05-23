Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $141,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.