Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 805,272 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,272 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.70% of Terminix Global worth $147,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 578,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 160,022 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TMX stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $43.03. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,081. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

