Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $151,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $67.64. 20,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,598. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

