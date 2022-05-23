Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,907 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $120,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

