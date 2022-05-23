Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $186,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $573.87. 17,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,671. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

