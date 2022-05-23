Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,695 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of Camden Property Trust worth $110,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.89. 2,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

