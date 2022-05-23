Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 538,087 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $34.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

