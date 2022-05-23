Scotiabank Trims Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

