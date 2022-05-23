Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $84.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,861. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

