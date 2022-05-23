Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.
Shares of Sempra stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
