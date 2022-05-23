Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,098.32 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $104,098.32 and approximately $492.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.19 or 0.38589164 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00495892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

