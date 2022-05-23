Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 152.72 ($1.88) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

