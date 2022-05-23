Showcase Hits Market Cap of $27,552.02 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $27,552.02 and $8.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,879.76 or 0.39023224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

