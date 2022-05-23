SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Position Boosted by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE accounts for 5.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.64% of SI-BONE worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 403,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $60,446.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

