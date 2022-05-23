Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.77. 1,841,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

